Zimbabwe: Hatcliffe Borehole Contaminated

A communal borehole in Hatcliffe Area 60 Consortium has been found contaminated with feacal matter.

The borehole has been linked to be the source of the "suspected" typhoid cases in Hatcliffe. with one case which was tested positive last week.

"The borehole had been found with a lot of escherichia coli meaning the borehole has been contaminated and it has been decommissioned", stated Councilor Ruzani the local Councilor.

Escherichia coli is tied to the causes of waterborne diseases.

The local Councilor explained that the 27 suspected typhoid cases have not been confirmed due to the delay from the national laboratory.

Currently residents are receiving water from water bowsers and shallow wells.

Hatcliffe is in dire need of clean and safe water to improve personal and household hygiene to deal with the waterborne diseases and the notorious COVID 19 pandemic.

Source: Combined Harare Residents Association (CHRA)