Uganda: COVID-19 - Uganda's Cases Rise to 121 As Five Truckers Test Positive

Five more truckers have tested for coronavirus, bringing Uganda's tally to 121.

The Minister of Health, Dr Jane Ruth Aceng said the confirmed cases are among 1,498 truckers whose samples were tested Sunday.

"This brings the total number of COVID-19 cases to 121 in Uganda. The new cases are: two Ugandan and three Kenyan truck drivers who arrived via Elegu and Malaba points of Entry," she tweeted.

The minister added that all 341 community samples tested negative for COVID-19.

"Total samples tested today at Uganda Virus Research Institute (UVRI) are 1,839," she added.

Meanwhile security and health officials are hunting for a Kenyan truck driver who went into hiding after his samples tested positive for coronavirus on Saturday at Malaba border point.

The Aswa region police spokesperson, Mr Patrick Okema said the driver abandoned his truck registration number KBR 614H in the parking when he arrived at Elegu on May 8, 2020.

Mr Okema has appealed to members of the public to cooperate with authorities and volunteer any information on the driver's whereabouts to prevent further spread of coronavirus.

"Efforts to trace for this patient who has gone in hiding is ongoing. A team of security at the border and medical officers are following this matter seriously until we trace him. We appeal to the community members that this fight is not only for security and medical team. It calls for a concerted effort. Whoever knows where this gentleman could be, particularly in Elegu or surrounding areas, should alert security team so that he's picked and taken to the treatment centre," he said.