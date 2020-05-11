Uganda: 3 Soldiers Arrested for Aiding Escape of COVID-19 Suspects

11 May 2020
The Monitor (Kampala)
By Yahudu Kitunzi & David Oduut

Police in Namisindwa District have arrested three Uganda People's Defence Force (UPDF) soldiers over allegations of aiding the escape of Covid-19 suspects quarantined at Magale Secondary School in Magale Sub-county.

The UPDF spokesperson for Elgon/Bukedi Sub-region, Lt Jude Wandera, confirmed the arrest, saying the suspects were arrested on orders of Mr Moses Wamoto Kigayi, the Namisindwa Resident District Commissioner (RDC), on Friday.

He identified one of the suspects as Cpl Issa Drug, the commander of security at Magale Quarantine Centre.

"The prime suspect Cpl Issa Drug has allegedly been aiding the escape of people under quarantine and getting bribes from them. As UPDF, we don't tolerate such acts which tarnish our image," Mr Wandera said.

According to Lt Wandera, the suspects would be charged with misconduct after a joint investigation by the police and UPDF.

The Elgon regional police spokesperson, Mr Rogers Taitika, confirmed the arrest, saying the suspects are being detained at Lwakhakha Police Station. Meanwhile, police in Bukedea District have arrested a UPDF officer for allegedly flouting presidential directives in the fight against the spread of coronavirus.

Lt Alex Edimu attached to Acholi B Armored Brigade in Northern Uganda was arrested on Thursday afternoon while drinking with a group of people in Bukedea Town.

According to Ezra Tugume, the Bukedea District Police Commander, Lt Edimu, who is also a resident of Bukedea District, bought ajono, a popular local brew made out of millet in Teso Sub-region at a local bar and later invited his friends to drink together.

"We got him with 10 of his friends drinking in an unfinished building," Mr Tugume said adding that Lt Edimu also told police that he had been sent by State House to reinforce Bukedea police in night patrols.

Bukedea RDC Ramathan Walugembe, however, refuted claims that the UPDF officer had been sent to the district by State House.

TESTING FOR cOVID-19

Bukedea RDC Moses Wamoto said all the three soldiers will be quarantined for 14 days to ascertain their Covid-19 status. "Blood samples will be taken from them and sent to Uganda Virus Research Institute," he said.

Read the original article on Monitor.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Monitor. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Monitor

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Ethiopian Troops in Somalia Admit to Shooting Down Kenyan Plane
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
WHO Speaks on Traditional Medicine Use for COVID-19
Nollywood Actress Mercy Johnson Shares New Family Photos
Egypt Calls in UN Over Ethiopia's Plan to Fill Grand Dam

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.