Western Sahara: President of Republic Visits Military Surgical Field Hospital

Shaheed Al-Hafed — President of the Republic, Secretary-General of the Polisario Front, Mr. Brahim Ghali, on Sunday visited the military surgical field hospital that the Algerian authorities have put at the disposal of the Sahrawi people.

During the visit, President Ibrahim Ghali, who was accompanied by Minister of Public Health, Ms. Khaira Bullahi, closely examined the military surgical field hospital, which has various modern equipment and medical facilities, and inspected the wing designated for the treatment of the patients of Coronavirus (Covid 19).

In a statement to media, the President of the Republic expressed his appreciation and gratitude to the Algerian authorities and all members of the Algerian People's National Army, including the medical and semi-medical corps, for their efforts to ensure health services and alleviate suffering, especially in this situation, which the world experiences as a result of the outbreak of the Coronavirus pandemic.