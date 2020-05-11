South Africa: 'Flawed' Lockdown Has Served Its Purpose and Should Be Discontinued

11 May 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Estelle Ellis

Continuing the lockdown will not stop the wave of community transmissions from hitting South Africa, and continuing it will prolong the collateral damage that it is causing, infectious disease expert Professor Shabir Madhi said during a webinar with Maverick Citizen editor Mark Heywood on Sunday night.

It is time for the government to realise there is nothing more it can do. It is up to South African citizens to now take responsibility. This was the message from infectious disease specialist and member of the Ministerial Advisory Committee on Health, Professor Shabir Madhi.

While the lockdown has bought time for South Africa's health system to prepare, wrong timing, a lack of testing, the wrong type of testing and the slow release of results had snatched away government's chances to significantly slow community infections, Madhi said.

Instead, the continued strategy is causing more harm as people are battling to access basic medical tests for South Africa's biggest killer, TB. Hospitals are starting to see cases of malnutrition and children's futures are being placed in jeopardy by keeping the schools closed, he said.

Referring to the collateral damage caused by the ongoing lockdown, Madhi said the current government response was...

