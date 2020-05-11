South Africa: Chief Justice Mogoeng Was Informed in 2019 About Alleged Physical and Verbal Abuse of Judges in WC Division

analysis

Western Cape Deputy Judge President Patricia Goliath has filed a reply to Judge President John Hlophe's affidavit to the Judicial Service Commission in which she paints a portrait of a brooding man with a short temper who runs the division with an iron fist.

Straight out of the blocks, Western Cape Deputy Judge President Patricia Goliath denied leaking her original complaint to the Judicial Service Commission (JSC), lodged in January 2020, to the media, and said she had every right to report Hlophe's behaviour to the JSC and had followed correct procedures in doing so.

In March, Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo, who chairs the Judicial Conduct Committee (JCC), designated SCA Judge Nambitha Dambuza, who is also a member of the JCC, to conduct an inquiry into Goliath's complaint. The filing of Goliath's responding affidavit is part of the ongoing inquiry.

In her latest affidavit, Goliath also revealed that she had had a personal audience with Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng in October 2019.

In that meeting, she said she had informed Mogoeng of Hlophe's alleged assault on Judge Mushtak Parker as well as Hlophe's enraged tirade against her on her return to the division after a stint at the Constitutional...