South Africa: Five Charged With Attempted Murder of Top Lawyer William Booth

11 May 2020
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Jenni Evans

Five people appeared in the Cape Town Magistrate's Court on Monday for the alleged attempted murder of well-known criminal lawyer William Booth.

They were arrested on 6 May after police released pictures of suspects wanted in connection with the attempted murder of Booth, 65, while he was at his home in April.

In the images, two men were pictured with descriptors, including an "ostentatious" pinkie ring and Kappa clothing, according to police.

A picture of a Hyundai Credo with temporary paper number plates on a window of the car was also circulated in the search for them.

The images are understood to have been pulled from some of the CCTV cameras in the area on the lower slopes of Table Mountain a few days prior to the shooting incident.

Riyaad Gasant, Kim Smith, Kauther Brown, Igsaan Williams and Ibrahim Deare were squashed together in the dock on Monday.

They face charges of attempted murder, conspiracy to murder and five charges of alleged violation of Covid-19 Disaster Management Act regulations.

The court heard that Brown has five children who are dependent on her. She had no previous or pending cases.

Smith has three children who depend on her, and has paid two R500 fines relating to drug offences.

The magistrate postponed the matter to Friday.

They will remain in custody. None of the usual groups of family and friends were allowed inside.

Booth, 65, was shot at while he was in his garage in Higgovale in the Cape Town city bowl on 9 April. He was unharmed.

Booth is a veteran in Cape Town legal circles, with his clientele including Guatemalan Diego Novella, who was found guilty of the murder of Gabriela Kabrins Alban in 2018.

Source: News24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: News24Wire

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Ethiopian Troops in Somalia Admit to Shooting Down Kenyan Plane
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
WHO Speaks on Traditional Medicine Use for COVID-19
Nollywood Actress Mercy Johnson Shares New Family Photos
Egypt Calls in UN Over Ethiopia's Plan to Fill Grand Dam

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.