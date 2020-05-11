South Africa: Public Works Dept Finalising Procurement of Lindela Repatriation Centre

Parliament's Portfolio Committee on Home Affairs says it has received a report that the Department of Public Works is finalising the procurement of the Lindela Repatriation Centre in Krugersdorp, Johannesburg.

Committee chairperson Bongani Bongo said the centre was being procured on behalf of the Department of Home Affairs.

A delegation from the committee, along with officials from the department, conducted an oversight visit at the centre on Monday morning, following the escape of 37 illegal foreigners last Sunday. The escape was allegedly aided by security guards contracted by a private company.

Speaking to the media after a walkabout, Bongo said the committee had decided to conduct the visit and had found that the facility was in a good state.

He said the committee had also received reports that more than 900 foreigners from Lesotho, Mozambique, and Zimbabwe were deported over the weekend and that over 500 remained at the centre.

"We had advised a long time, as the portfolio committee, that this facility must be bought by government. We have been reported that the public works is busy buying the facility on behalf of home affairs, and I think that is good progress," Bongo said.

He said the department had since provided personal protective equipment to the deportees after concerns that there was no Covid-19 compliance at the centre.

Bongo added that the health system now in place at the centre was impressive.

"However, the deportees, because they are more than 500, it may be difficult to keep physical distancing. As the committee, we are quite happy with the progress we have seen inside," he said.

Management is the problem

Bongo said the committee had also heard issues raised by the private security company employees contracted at the centre. The committee would be attending to it through the department.

Upon viewing the centre, Bongo said the delegation had also become aware that the issues at the centre were not caused by the deportees, but the management.

"Part of the reasons why the deportees acted that way is because they want to be deported. They wanted progress as to when they were going to be deported. But everything is back into normal and we are looking forward - from today, we will resolve all the problems," he said.

He added that the institution had been managed by Bosasa, which had since been liquidated, and the department was now trying to liaise with the liquidator to find a long-lasting solution in terms of contract liabilities.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines South Africa Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

More foreigners to be deported

The committee is also waiting for a report from the police on the events that took place last week when the foreigners escaped.

He said two employees were suspended and disciplinary cases, which the committee will closely follow, were under way.

Foreigners from Malawi would be deported back to their countries in the coming week, the chairperson added.

Bongo said the committee was also pleased with home affairs' work, although it felt there were a few glitches regarding contracts. It would be advising the department to terminate the contracts and recommend it be given to those who can do the work better.

"What was most important to us was that this facility will no longer be a private facility. It will be a facility that belongs to government [and] I think that will be a good thing going forward, in terms of managing the issues that are here," the chairperson said.

Source: News24