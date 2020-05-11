Malawi: Blantyre Synod Wants Children to Learn At Home

11 May 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Brian Wasili -Mana

Blantyre Synod of CCAP has engaged Mwanza District Council to come up with interventions that will enable learners to continue with their education while at home as schools remain closed due to the novel coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic.

Blantyre Synod Department of Education programme manager Geoffrey Kamanga said this on Saturday during a training of council officials and other stakeholders aimed at improving risk management in the district's education sector amid Covid-19.

"Much as we appreciate that robust work plans have been laid down by councils in the country in response to the pandemic, our interest is in how much has been done to ensure that learners continue with their education at home," he said.

The meeting proposed, among other resolutions, that community members should take responsibility in ensuring that their children are regularly doing school work at home.

Jacob Kameta from Epesi Village in Senior Chief Kanduku's area welcomed the intervention.

"I encourage my fellow parents to embrace the initiative for the benefit of our children," he said.

The initiative will be under the supervision of primary education advisers (PEA) in collaboration with school inspectors who will submit reports of its effectiveness to the district education manger (DEM).

Thawale PEA Emily Matewere said she will utilise the knowledge she gained during the workshop to advance learners' education at home.

Mwanza DEM Saulos Namani commended the synod for the initiative.

"We want to empower local structures in communities to ensure that learners are not left loitering around," he said.

About 40 000 primary school learners are expected to benefit from the initiative.

The synod, in collaboration with Malawi Government, is running a five-year Securing Children's Rights through Education and Protection project in Mwanza and Neno districts.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Copyright © 2020 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

