Malawi: Chakwera Says MCP to Introduce National Youth Service When Elected Malawi Leader

11 May 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Judith Moyo

Malawi Congress Party (MCP) presidential candidate Lazarus Chakwera has maintained that if elected the country's leader on July 2 polls, his MCP administration will introduce National Youth Service Programme aimed at curbing unemployment among the youth in the country and empowering them economically.

Timothy Mtambo interacts with MCP President Lazarus Chakwera-pic by Lisa Kadango

Speaking when he addressed a political campaign rally at Mzuzu Stadium upper ground on Sunday, Chakwera said the country needs a strong leader to address challenges that youths in the country are facing

He said MCP if voted into power will make sure young people and women have access to loans and venture in businesses and eliminate corruption which hinders the country's developmental projects.

Chakwera, who said youths form the majority of the population but there has been no political will to ensure that they should enjoy the country's economic fruits, promised to construct Mzuzu Youth Centre.

He also promised to raise the zero-rated tax band from K45 000 to K100 000, construct the stalled Mombera University in Mzimba, new campus for Mzuzu University, Orton Chirwa International Airport in Mzuzu as well as complete construction of the Njakwa-Livingstonia and Jenda-Edingeni roads.

During the Mzuzu rally, former president Joyce Banda called for a peaceful campaign.

"Dr. Bakili Muluzi, who is also former President of the country and I need to lead in preaching for a peaceful campaign so that we remain non-violent.

"I take myself and Dr. Muluzi as elderly statesmen who should be ahead in preaching for peace so that as the country goes to the polls, peace prevails,"she said.

Two main contenders in the July 2 fresh presidential election are State President Prof. Arthur Peter Mutharika of Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) and Chakwera of MCP.

Mutharika's running mate is United Democratic Front (UDF) president, Atupele Muluzi and for Chakwera it is Saulos Chilima of UTM.

