Sudan Army, Militia to Collect Illegal Arms, Unregistered Vehicles, All 4x4

Khartoum — The High Committee for the Collection of Weapons and Unlicensed Vehicles decided to deploy a joint force of army soldiers and paramilitaries of the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) to confiscate illegal weapons in all states of Sudan. All unregistered vehicles and all four-wheel drive vehicles will be confiscated as well.

The police and other security services will provide detection devices and police dogs to help find hidden weapons.

The High Committee, that is chaired headed by RSF commander and deputy chairman of the Sovereign Council Lt Gen Mohamed Hamdan 'Hemeti', decided that four-wheel drive vehicles may only be used by the army, the police and other security services, especially Land Cruisers. All these vehicles in Sudan will be confiscated to be used by the state.

The committee also decided to confiscate all vehicles that entered Sudan illegally, including the lorries that transported them. Vehicles that are at the customs at this moment are exempted.

The committee prohibits the use of motorcycles in all border states. If this decision is violated, the motorcycle will be confiscated.

25 per cent of the value of the confiscated vehicles will be allocated to the forces that seized them, the committee decided.

