Namibia: 67 Namibians Set to Arrive From SA

ANOTHER group of 67 Namibians are expected to arrive from South Africa later today.

From this total number, 36 are enroute from Cape Town, while 31 are expected from Johannesburg in that country.

This would bring the total number of Namibians repatriated from South Africa to 182 since the Covid-19 outbreak that led to Namibia closing its borders.

Confirming the repatriation with a flight of WestAir Aviation to The Namibian on Monday afternoon, the airline's business development manager, Fred Ribeiro said this particular 'project' has been in motion for over two weeks.

Some passengers were able to foot their own bills, and funding from donations through Okanti foundation assisted those who had no means to pay for the flight ticket.

"This helped us secure the assistance to cover the remaining fees of the price of both aircrafts with assistance from fellow passengers who could afford their own ticket and also donations to students and other Namibians with no means to return home during lockdown," he said.

Ribeiro said the repatriations were with the help of international relations and the health ministry in Namibia.

The Namibia Consulate in Cape Town, the Namibian High Commission in Pretoria, South Africa's international relations department and that country's transport department also granted permission for the airline to efficiently assist with the repatriation of 44 South Africans and 68 Namibians, the WestAir business development manager said.

"The level of organisation shown by both governments shows true professionalism. We applaud and are grateful we could assist," he said.

Health minister Kalumbi Shangula over the weekend said 84 Namibians (part of the 182 figure) returned home from South Africa on Saturday and are quarantined at the government's expense. All returning Namibians will be subject to being quarantined.

