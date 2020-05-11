Uganda: Two More Bodies Retrieved From Collapsed Kampala Building

11 May 2020
The Monitor (Kampala)
By Kelvin Atuhaire

Two more bodies have been retrieved from the rubble of a building that collapsed at Lukuli-Nanganda Village, Makindye division in Kampala as death toll rose to 11 on Monday.

Additionally, one person identified as Kenny Matina, has been rescued, more than 30 hours after the three-storied building located on Soweto Road collapsed.

Authorities identified the two bodies recovered on Monday as that of Sharif Senyondo and Henry Busulwa.

The building which was still under construction collapsed at around 12am on Sunday while construction workers were asleep.

However, rescue efforts by a combined team of police, Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) and locals continue with hopes of finding more survivors.

Since yesterday, a total of four people had been pulled out alive but one died on arrival at Mulago National Referral Hospital.

By press time, Monday afternoon, a total of 10 bodies had been recovered from the rubbles, according to police.

KCCA planning officials on Sunday said the building had been erected illegally since the construction plan had not been approved by the authority.

Read the original article on Monitor.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Monitor. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Monitor

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Ethiopian Troops in Somalia Admit to Shooting Down Kenyan Plane
WHO Speaks on Traditional Medicine Use for COVID-19
Nollywood Actress Mercy Johnson Shares New Family Photos
Egypt Calls in UN Over Ethiopia's Plan to Fill Grand Dam

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.