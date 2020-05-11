Uganda: Kasese Authorities Call for New Investors As Floods Ravage Kilembe Mines

Kasese municipality mayor, Mr Godfrey Kabbyanga, has called on government to get back to the drawing board and find a serious investor who can take over management of Kilembe mines after it has been ravaged by floods.

"Government should consider getting new investors to take over Kilembe mines since the damage is worse than before and the current investors can't handle the magnitude of the damage," Mr Kabbyanga said.

Kasese District has been hit with two waves of flash floods on May 7 and on May 10 after rivers Nyamwamba, Mubuku, Nyamughasana and Lubhiliha bursting their banks and water spilled into communities sweeping among others Kilembe hospital, Kilembe mines, schools, churches and bridges.

In a press briefing held at the mayor's office on Sunday evening, Mr Kabbyanga revealed that the current damages can't be handled by the Kilembe mines company since most of their key offices, two electricity supply dam, water supply, Kilembe mines hospital and some of the company infrastructure has been spoilt and looks not to be having capacity to handle the smooth running of the project due to the damages.

Mr Kabbyanga called on government to immediately speed up the privatisation of the company to serious investors saying that the current management can't run their responsibilities since even the current power stations which were under construction by the Nyamwamba hydro power two link intakes have been destroyed leaving Kilembe in a devastated situation.

The hopes to revive Kilembe Mines Hospital are less after water from River Nyamwamba swept more hospital buildings

Mr Onesmus Kibaya Bahunuka, the Kilembe hospital administrator said that the river flooded three times at the hospital and swept the equipment and buildings. "Kilembe Mines Hospital is no more."

Kasese Resident District Commissioner, Mr Joe Walunsimbi advised the residents in areas prone to flooding to vacate immediately. He noted that there are some stubborn LC chairpersons who are telling people not to leave these places.

"Government is looking for the rightful means of reaching out to all the affected persons with some relief item," he said.