Malawi Sends Buses to South Africa to Rescue Its Stranded Nationals Due to Lockdown

11 May 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Lovemore Gunde

Malawi goverment has sent four buses to South Africa to evacuate stranded Malawian nationals because of lockdown.

Busy drivers undergoing immigration scrutiny Buses hired to repatriate Malawians stranded in South Africa

The move is in response to an outcry from many Malawians living in South Africa who have been suffering since the country started a lockdown in an effort to reduce the spread of COVID-19.

Mwanza border immigration spokesperson Pasqually Zulu confirmed that the four buses left the country through the border post on Monday, May 11.

Zulu says according to documents carried by bus drivers, the stranded Malawians will be taken from Cape town, Kwazulu Natal, and Johannesburg.

"The evacuation buses are expected to arrive at Mwanza border this coming weekend. After medical scrutiny and advice, they will proceed to Blantyre, Lilongwe, Mzuzu and Mangochi districts",says Zulu.

In a related development, the country has also received six more Malawian nationals who have died in South Africa, while the country was on lockdown.

This is in addition to 10 dead bodies which arrived in the country over the weekend.

Details indicates that five of deceased are from Mzimba and one is from Blantyre. Four of them are men.

Causes of the deaths are not known but reports indicate that four were involved in accidents while others died natural death.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Nyasa Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Tanzania's Avocados Go From Zero to U.S.$12 Million-a-Year Crop
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
WHO Speaks on Traditional Medicine Use for COVID-19
Ramaphosa Urges South Africans to Prepare for Year of COVID-19
Ethiopian Troops in Somalia Admit to Shooting Down Kenyan Plane

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.