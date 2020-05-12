Malawi Sends Buses to South Africa to Rescue Its Stranded Nationals Due to Lockdown

Malawi goverment has sent four buses to South Africa to evacuate stranded Malawian nationals because of lockdown.

Busy drivers undergoing immigration scrutiny Buses hired to repatriate Malawians stranded in South Africa

The move is in response to an outcry from many Malawians living in South Africa who have been suffering since the country started a lockdown in an effort to reduce the spread of COVID-19.

Mwanza border immigration spokesperson Pasqually Zulu confirmed that the four buses left the country through the border post on Monday, May 11.

Zulu says according to documents carried by bus drivers, the stranded Malawians will be taken from Cape town, Kwazulu Natal, and Johannesburg.

"The evacuation buses are expected to arrive at Mwanza border this coming weekend. After medical scrutiny and advice, they will proceed to Blantyre, Lilongwe, Mzuzu and Mangochi districts",says Zulu.

In a related development, the country has also received six more Malawian nationals who have died in South Africa, while the country was on lockdown.

This is in addition to 10 dead bodies which arrived in the country over the weekend.

Details indicates that five of deceased are from Mzimba and one is from Blantyre. Four of them are men.

Causes of the deaths are not known but reports indicate that four were involved in accidents while others died natural death.