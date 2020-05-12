Tanzania: Dr Sengondo's Murder Case Rolls On

11 May 2020
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Faustine Kapama

THE Kisutu Resident Magistrate's Court in Dar es Salaam on Monday committed six persons allegedly linked with killing of former prominent lawyer and politician, Dr Edmund Sengondo Mvungi, to the High Court for trial of murder.

Principal Resident Magistrate Huruma Shaidi conducted committal proceedings after the prosecution had completed the investigations into the matter.

During the session, the prosecution, led by Anna Chimpaye, disclosed that during the trial at the High Court they would call a total of 33 witnesses and tender 18 documentary exhibits, notably death certificate, postmortem report and map of the scene of crime.

The accused persons involved in the trial are Msigwa matonya, Mianda Mlewa, alias White, Paulo Mndonondo, Longishu Losingo, Juma Kangungu and John Mayunga, alias Ngosha.

When asked to say anything, the accused said they would do so before the trial court.

This is the second time the accused persons are taken to the High Court for trial.

The first committal session was held in April 2017 and High Court Judge Sam Rumanyika was assigned to conduct the proceedings against them.

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily News

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Tanzania's Avocados Go From Zero to U.S.$12 Million-a-Year Crop
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
WHO Speaks on Traditional Medicine Use for COVID-19
Ramaphosa Urges South Africans to Prepare for Year of COVID-19
Ethiopian Troops in Somalia Admit to Shooting Down Kenyan Plane

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.