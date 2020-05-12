Tanzania: Dr Sengondo's Murder Case Rolls On

THE Kisutu Resident Magistrate's Court in Dar es Salaam on Monday committed six persons allegedly linked with killing of former prominent lawyer and politician, Dr Edmund Sengondo Mvungi, to the High Court for trial of murder.

Principal Resident Magistrate Huruma Shaidi conducted committal proceedings after the prosecution had completed the investigations into the matter.

During the session, the prosecution, led by Anna Chimpaye, disclosed that during the trial at the High Court they would call a total of 33 witnesses and tender 18 documentary exhibits, notably death certificate, postmortem report and map of the scene of crime.

The accused persons involved in the trial are Msigwa matonya, Mianda Mlewa, alias White, Paulo Mndonondo, Longishu Losingo, Juma Kangungu and John Mayunga, alias Ngosha.

When asked to say anything, the accused said they would do so before the trial court.

This is the second time the accused persons are taken to the High Court for trial.

The first committal session was held in April 2017 and High Court Judge Sam Rumanyika was assigned to conduct the proceedings against them.