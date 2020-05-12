Kenya: Sho Madjozi - Sauti Sol Are Party Animals!

Photo: Sauti Sol/Wikimedia
Sauti Sol in 2018.
10 May 2020
Nairobi News (Nairobi)
By Rajab Zawadi

Kenyan boy band Sauti Sol are well known for their music and energetic stage performances. But in the midst of their successful musical careers they try as much as possible to keep their private lives and engagements as private as they can.

Other than their routine works outs sessions, the group members rarely update their fans what they do during their free time.

PARTY ANIMALS

But now South African rapper Sho Madjozi has blown their cover. While appearing on NTV's weekly show, The Trend, Sho Madjozi revealed that Sauti Sol do love to party a lot and when the do, hell always break loose.

Sho Madjozi disclosed that a few months ago she got a chance to hang out with the four boys as the worked on their disco Matanga hit song, and that's when she got to realize that Sauti Sol are crazy party animals.

The song was used as a soundtrack to the very first African series released by Netflix Queen Sono, a South African production created by Kagiso Lediga.

HIT SONG

"... One day they called me to the studio, they are so creative, they love writing, just like I do, and we made the track. But wow! Sauti Sauti do turn up. Those guys how they party (sic). I think Kenyans have this unique way of turning up its crazy," a visibly bemused Sho Madjozi said.

Sho Madjozi, who celebrated her 28th birthday on Saturday, went on to reveal that whenever she feels like having a good time, she prefers flying to Nairobi.

"Someone recently asked me were it not for Coronavirus where would be my first city to visit, and I said probably Nairobi. It's no doubt everyone who knows me knows that whenever I want to party in the whole world Nairobi is where I would be. The city, the clubs and the partying culture there is like no other" she said.

Sho Madjozi hit to fame in August last year when she released her hit song John Cena which went viral, getting the attention of the famous American professional wrestler and actor.

Read the original article on Nairobi News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Nairobi News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Nairobi News

Don't Miss
Tanzania's Avocados Go From Zero to U.S.$12 Million-a-Year Crop
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
WHO Speaks on Traditional Medicine Use for COVID-19
Ramaphosa Urges South Africans to Prepare for Year of COVID-19
Ethiopian Troops in Somalia Admit to Shooting Down Kenyan Plane

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.