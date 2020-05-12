Tanzania: Over 70 Old Public Schools Rehabilitated in Five Years

A total of 73 state-owned old schools were rehabilitated by the government between 2015/16 and 2019/20 fiscal years, the House was informed.

Some of the rehabilitated secondary schools include Korogwe Girls, Ihungo, Nganza, Pugu, Same, Tabora Boys, Tabora Girls, Azania, Jangwani Kantalamba, Mpwapwa, Tosamaganga, Malangali and Milambo.

However, the government had added 400 new school inspectors to boost the quality of education.

It has also constructed offices for the quality controllers in 100 municipal councils countrywide.

In its written response to Special Seats MP Suzana Massele, the Ministry of Education, Science and Technology informed the National Assembly that it had been taking a number of initiatives to improve a learning and school environment as well as ensuring availability of books.

Ms Massele expressed concern over the poor state of infrastructure at most of public schools compared to private schools.

She wanted to know whether the government had any plans to improve a learning environment at those schools.

It said in the 2019/20 fiscal year, 1,359,350 text books from preparatory grades, primary schools were published and distributed, making the 1:3 textbook per student ratio.

The government also published and distributed 1,567,537 textbooks (Kiswahili, Science, Mathematics and Vocational Skills) for secondary schools.

The ministry noted that the school inspection department had been tasked to control the quality of education and ensure both private and public schools offered educational services in accordance with the law and guidelines.

"The government has been taking measures against school owners failing to comply with government directives," stated the ministry.

It said since the inception of free basic education in the country, the government had been disbursing 23.8bn/- every month to facilitate the provision of services from preparatory grades, primary and secondary schools.

Funds are meant to cover preparations for Form Four examinations, allowances for head teachers and ward educational officers.

The free education policy, according to the ministry of education, has resulted in a number of successes which include increased enrollment and attendance at both primary and secondary schools.

The number of primary school enrollment in 2018 increased to 1,810,814 pupils from 1,464,376 enrolled in 2014.

The government issued Circular No 5 in 2015 which implements the Education and Training Policy 2014 and directs public bodies to ensure that secondary education is free for all children.

This includes the removal of all forms of fees and contributions. Tanzania is among the countries that have signed and agreed to implement the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and among them is Goal 4 on the provision of quality education.