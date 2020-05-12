Tanzania: Karashani's Burial Set for Wednesday

FALLEN seasoned journalist, Fili Karashani, famously known as 'Son of the Media' will be laid to rest on Wednesday.

Karashani passed away on Sunday aged 82 after losing his long battle with heart problems.

"We are making preparations to bury him on Wednesday, but after a family meeting later today, we will avail with more information on funeral arrangements," Magezi Karashani, son of the deceased told the 'Daily News' over the phone.

According to the junior Karashani, his late father was taken to Masana Hospital on 7 May 2020 but the hospital did not have ICU service to support him and resolved to transfer him to Muhimbili National Hospital, where he received treatment until May 10, 2020 when he breathed his last.

Karashani, one of the country's finest journalists, born on August 23, 1938, in Dodoma region, has left behind five children and eight grandchildren.

On March 30, 2012, he was one of the first personalities to be awarded with Lifetime Achievement in Journalism Award, receiving the award from former President Jakaya Kikwete.

The annual awards are organised by the Media Council of Tanzania and seek to recognise and reward outstanding journalistic works.

Hailing from Karagwe in north-west Tanzania, the late Karashani served the media industry for almost five decades as a reporter, columnist, editor, trainer, researcher and consultant within and out of the country.

"I do not worry I will make it on time; the name is Fili Karashani. Sounds Asian, but I am an African from Karagwe in north-west Tanzania.

Son of the media, I would say, until god-knows-when," reads Karashani's blog.

Karashani started working as an assistant to a bookstore in Dodoma in 1960, where he developed the habit of reading and later on writing.

He then attended journalists' workshops in Kiomboi, Singida Region, organised by the Christian Writing Centre that was based in Kitwe, Zambia, and finished as the best student in the class.

That enabled him to get a scholarship to pursue a certificate in journalism in Kitwe as one of 30 youths gathered from South, East and West Africa.

Upon earning his certificate, he worked as a reporter for Target and Lengo newspapers, established by the Christian councils of Kenya and Tanzania.

He would then pursue a Diploma in Journalism organised by the International Press Institute, where he again emerged as first in the class of 30 students from Southern and Eastern Africa.

During the graduation ceremony in 1964, the editor of Taifa Leo, published by the Nation Media Group (NMG) of Kenya, offered him a job in which he accepted.

Three months later he joined an English newspaper for the same publisher as the only Tanzanian.

In 1967, Karashani moved to Dar es Salaam where he continued filing stories to Nairobi.

He went up from reporter to chief reporter of Parliament news, also became a columnist and later sub-editor.

Later he resigned and joined the University of Dar es Salaam to pursue his first degree in 1978, before doing a Master's degree at Queens University, Canada, in 1981.

After the university studies, he joined 'Daily News' (as News Editor) before becoming a lecturer at Tanzania School of Journalism.

He also got the chance to write on famous journals and institutions including Africa Now and Inter Press News Agency (IPS).

He participated in writing a number of books including; "To Write or Not to Write - Ethical Concerns in Journalism; Poverty Reporting - A Manual for Tanzanian Journalists; Media Ethics: Duties and Responsibilities; Feature Writing Manual and Investigative Journalism Practice in Tanzania.