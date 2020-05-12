Kenya: Zuchu - Diamond Is Not Preying On Me, He Is Only Watching Over Me

When Bongo flava star Diamond Platnumz last month announced that his label Wasafi Classic Babe (WCB) had signed its second female artiste Zuchu, many hoped that she doesn't fall prey to the self-styled Simba whose sexual escapades are legendary.

The gorgeous and talented Zuchu, now christened the WCB queen, is the daughter to Tanzanian Taarab crooner Khadija Kopa, whom Diamond is said to have uttermost respect for. The two even did a hit collabo Nasema Nao.

BROTHERLY ADVICE

But nonetheless many are not convinced that would deter Diamond if he so desires Zuchu.

Zuchu has now come out to address the issue stating that Diamond isn't interested in her and, as a matter of fact, he is always offering her pieces of advice on how to deal with men eyeing on her.

"Alishaniambia tayari, kabla hata hatujaanza ishu za kutoka, tulishakaa akaniambia wanaume wapo na mapenzi yapo lakini muda kama huu ndio muda wa kukutengeneza au wa kukuvunja. Unaweza ukapata mtu akaogopeshwa tu na status yako akataka tu kukuvunja. Kwa hiyo unapaswa uwe makini kwa upande wa uchaguzi wa wanaume. Kwa hiyo tulia, ujisaidie umsaidie mamako. Ni ujumbe alioniambia na sio mara moja," Zuchu said.

Zuchu insists that Diamond is only looking out for her as his young sister and he is afraid if she isn't properly guided she may end up getting distracted by male suitors.

SECRET LOVE AFFAIR

"Nadhani hofu yake kubwa ni kwa vile mimi ni mdogo na unajua kunyumbishwa sometimes kunategemea na umri. Kwa hiyo yeye anajua ni msanii mkubwa ameshayapitia na ame-deal na wasanii wa kike anawaona wanapokosea. Kwa hiyo uwoga wake mkubwa ni mimi kupotea," she said.

Zuchu went on to reveal that she is currently single and not ready to mingle due to her tight music schedule.

Diamond split with Kenyan singer Tanasha Donna in March after a year or so of dating. Together they have a son.

He has since publicly declared that he is single. However, sources claim that he is secretly dating radio personality Aaliyah Mohammed, who works for Wasafi FM.

Zari Hassan, Wema Sepetu, Hamisa Mobetto, Jokate Mwengelo, Penny Mungilwa, Jacqueline Wolper, Irene Uwoya, Aunti Ezekiel and Tunda Sebastian are just some of the women Diamond has dated at one time or the other