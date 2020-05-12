Nigeria: COVID-19 - How Abuja-Kaduna Expressway Gridlock Is Becoming Drivers' Nightmare

The Kaduna-Abuja expressway is fast becoming a nightmare for travellers that ply it no thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic that has forced states to impose restriction on movement of people across their borders.

The road, which is the main gateway between the North and the South, has now transformed into a notorious gridlock hub especially for articulated trucks and other heavy vehicles transporting goods to the South to the North and vice versa.

Although there are various checkpoints along the road, which stretches hundreds of kilometres from Lagos and other states in the South, to the northern part of the country, the checkpoint at the border between Kaduna and Niger states near a bridge at Tafa is the most notorious.

The border between the two states is heavily manned by security agents and the COVID-19 taskforce that are enforcing lockdown regulations, checking incoming and outgoing vehicles and their passengers.

The exercise involves rigorous health checks which, however, cause traffic to move at snail speed that degenerates into a gridlock stretching over six kilometres on both sides of the road.

On the Niger State end, the gridlock consisting mostly of articulated trucks laden with different cargoes starts from Dikko, a weekly market town located along the expressway, stretching far into the distance with drivers at the wheel waiting wearily for the next move, which is always a few meters inching towards the checkpoint.

"We test every person who passes here. We have a temperature range for healthy persons above which is not normal and needs to be checked. It may not be that a person is infected, but he needs to be checked.

"The reason why we usually keep a person for some time and re-tested is because some have body heat from their vehicle cabins because of heat from the engine and prolonged stay. So, sometimes these people need to cool off after the first temperature test," the official said.

With frustration visible on their faces, the drivers inch on with the tonnage of cargoes whose destination is hundreds of kilometres away, somewhere in the south or up north.

A horde of their assistants trot along carrying large wooden wedges with which to try and provide instant breaking to avoid rear or frontal collision with other vehicles held up in the unending gridlock.

Some of the vehicles that have broken down worsen the situation as they block other vehicles, making movement more precarious at some points.

The long queue of long vehicles in the gridlock on both ends carries with it lost man-hours and trapped supplies some perishable heading to either the southern or northern part of the country.

This is the problem that haulage to the two parts of the country is subjected to in the grip of the deadly new coronavirus pandemic; a devastation that exposes the country's lack of preparedness in terms of disaster management and handling emergencies.

Trailers conveying raw and fresh farm produce, animals and other cargo from the North are trapped in the gridlock, same as those from the South with petroleum products, finished goods from industries as well as imported goods and raw materials from the seaports.

On approaching the checkpoint, drivers and their assistants have to disembark and walk to meet health officials for the compulsory temperature checks.

Five to seven vehicles are selected at a time after which, they are allowed to go if none of the drivers or their assistants has temperature beyond the normal range (temperature over 100.4°F (38°C) most often means there is a fever caused by an infection or illness).

Where high temperature is detected, according to one of the officials, the person is re-tested after which he either is certified fit or sent to an isolation centre in either Kaduna or Niger State, depending on which side he was checked in.

Attempt to speed up the checks with the number of vehicles plying the road has made the work cumbersome as traffic builds up by the minute.

Some drivers' assistants who spoke to our reporters while waiting for their vehicles to move on said they spend hours in the gridlock. They hope to pass the checkpoint in time and not get caught up by the curfew.

"We have been in this "go slow" since 11am and I don't think we will pass here in two days if things remain as they are. Our vehicle is far back from here. I trekked to monitor the situation here and I am telling my oga on phone from here," one of them said.

Another, who spoke to our reporter while performing ablution said, they were also caught up in the gridlock and had lost all hope of passing the checkpoint before dusk when the checkpoint closed.

Some drivers who spoke to our reporters expressed their frustration, saying the situation was pathetic as it extended the days spent to deliver goods they carried to their destinations in both the North and South.

The drivers conveying goods like tomato, onions and other perishables are the most frustrated as they tried to beat time to offload their cargo before they got spoilt.

For these drivers, any delay during haulage will translate into a huge economic loss as the goods go rotten and must be disposed of at low price or completely lost.

Security agents manning the checkpoints at both ends refused to make comments when approached.

However, a member of the vigilante on the Niger State's side said they were carrying out a lockdown directive that needed to be imposed to contain the ravaging new virus.

Findings by our reporters revealed that the checkpoints operate for 12 hours every day as the two states observe total lockdown, allowing movement and other activities only on some designated days.

We spend hours at security posts for checking - Articulated vehicle drivers

Drivers of articulated vehicles, who transport essential commodities between the northern and southern parts of the country, have explained that they spend hours at some security checkpoints on the nation's highway.

Essential commodities comprising foodstuff, animals, oil, petroleum products and medicinal goods, among others, are among items exempted from movement restriction by the presidential directives. Daily Trust investigations, however, revealed that drivers of articulated vehicles conveying such items undergo difficulties at most of the security posts across the nation's highways.

Joint security officials who man checkpoints along federal highways have been increased following the lockdown order, and cause articulated vehicles' drivers to stay for hours unattended to at some locations, some drivers and their assistants, who responded to the Daily Trust questions allege.

It was gathered that trucks that have been exempted from the restrictions are made to join the same queue with other unauthorised vehicles as no arrangement is made to separate them.

The drivers conveying essential commodities also say they equally spend hours on the queue as other vehicle owners tried to explain themselves to the officials.

The situation is same at the Madalla/Zuba security checkpoint, where civil servants residing within and around the axis, who are on essential service, throng to Abuja on a daily basis. These along with the articulated vehicles create a gridlock as they undergo the COVID-19 restriction checks.

Salisu Sani, a lorry driver who conveys tomato to Lagos, told one of our reporters at the Zuba security check post where they were held for hours that, usually after hours' of delay, they would be told to contribute N2000 each for the security men on duty, before been allowed to move.

He said that was the experience they pass through at most of the checkpoints on their way to or from the southern part of the country since the beginning of the lockdown order.

"Previously we just gave N100 to N200, but all this has changed now with N2000 demanded at most of the places," Sani claimed.

The gridlock gets worst on Saturdays through Sundays along the Abuja/Kaduna highway. When our reporters inquired during a visit to the area, it was gathered that the development was due to body temperature checks on motorists heading to Kaduna State by health officials of the state, at their boundary with Niger State, before entering Tafa town.

All drivers of articulated vehicles, their assistants, and in some cases the passengers they are conveying, have to go through the test, a situation that leads to congestion and the gridlock that stretches to the nearby town of Dikko along the way. The same scenario was sighted along the other lane where vehicles heading to Niger State axis, have formed a similar gridlock.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Coronavirus Environment By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

It was however learnt that Niger State was not checking their entrants' body temperature and that free movement of articulated vehicles was allowed on that Sunday, which falls within the three days that movement of residents was eased in the state. But despite that, the gridlock on that lane extended to Gadan Malam-Mamman village, as explained by some drivers that spoke to our reporters.

Danjuma Muhammed, one of the drivers sighted sitting in his lorry waiting to be attended to by the Kaduna State health officials, who were stationed in a nonoperational filling station, opposite the security post, said he left Lagos on Friday and arrived Minna security post before 6pm on Saturday. He, however, lamented that he had to pass the night there, as he was not able to cross the post ahead of 6pm when the security officials usually closed the post.

"It was 6:30am of Sunday when the officials have resumed that we were allowed to pass, and I was able to get to Dikko junction by 8am, but here we are; it is already 4pm now, but we are yet to reach the checkpoint post due to the gridlock here," he added.

Muhammed said he has already spent two days on the journey and expected to experience the same delay before getting to Yola, Adamawa State, which is his last destination, as he said.

Present at the post during the visit, was the council chairman of Kagarko Local Government Area of Kaduna State, Mr Nasara Rabo, who was sighted going round the vicinity of the post which falls within his council.

In a brief interview with Daily Trust, Rabo said the measure was in compliance with the state governor, Malam Nasir el-Rufai's directive, which, according to him, has made the state less affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The council chairman said all articulated vehicles conveying essential commodities would be allowed to pass into the state as directed by President Muhammadu Buhari, adding however that the drivers' body temperature must be sampled to sustain the recorded successes in the state.

He explained that any of the drivers or their assistants whose body temperature exceeded the normal would be held in isolation in the council, to await officials from the state to convey the person to Kaduna where he would be monitored for the mandatory 14 days.