Senegal: Govt Eases COVID Restrictions Tuesday, a Day After Surge in Cases

12 May 2020
Voice of America (Washington, DC)

Senegalese President Macky Sall says the West African country will begin reopening mosques and churches Tuesday and ease other restrictions imposed to contain the coronavirus.

Sall announced the easing of the restrictions on Monday after Senegal registered a more than 30 percent jump in cases from the previous day, the largest one day increase in cases.

President Sall said along with relaxing the state of emergency measures on Tuesday, curfew hours will be from 9pm to 5am, instead of 8pm to 6am.

He said markets and other businesses previously restricted to opening on certain days will be now open six days and closed one day for cleaning.

So far, Senegal has reported 1,886 coronavirus cases and 19 deaths.

Read the original article on VOA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Voice of America. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: VOA

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Tanzania's Avocados Go From Zero to U.S.$12 Million-a-Year Crop
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
WHO Speaks on Traditional Medicine Use for COVID-19
Ramaphosa Urges South Africans to Prepare for Year of COVID-19
Ethiopian Troops in Somalia Admit to Shooting Down Kenyan Plane

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.