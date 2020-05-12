Zimbabwe: MDC Alliance MPs Paraded to Express Chamisa Loyalty

MDC Alliance leader Nelson Chamisa Monday paraded party MPs who took turns to chorus their unwavering loyalty to the embattled opposition chief.

Chamisa is currently fighting for his political life in the wake of a recent Supreme Court ruling declaring he was not legitimate leader of the main opposition.

Tensions remain high within MDC Alliance after reinstated MDC-T (previous party name) secretary general Douglas Mwonzora has recalled four party MPs from parliament in a battle to seize control of the opposition party.

The incident has heightened suspicions within the party amid fears some legislators could be forced to align themselves with Mwonzora in attempts to save their positions as MPs.

But at a party caucus Monday, the MPs were given the platform to express their loyalty to Chamisa.

"Today the 11th of May 2020, MDC Alliance Leadership had a consultative meeting with the MDC A Parliamentary caucus at Harvest House," said party secretary for parliamentary affairs (Harare Province) S. Hamauswa in a press statement.

"Of note was the clear message from Harare MPs to the rebels and their resolute position behind the party leadership as elected in Gweru."

Hamauswa added, "The MPs were given a platform to express their views and fears as per threats from the rebels.

"The MPs were clear on that they will follow the decision of the party and that they will not surrender the people's project to Zanu PF."

The meeting was attended by 85 MPs.

Said Hamauswa, "In solidarity with the four MPs who were wrongfully withdrawn from Parliament, the MPs agreed to disengage from Parliament pending conclusion of the ongoing consultation processes.

"The Members of Parliament also agreed to be involved in the ongoing consultation processes with the structures and the general electorate.

"The MPs also conveyed to the leadership the clear message from their constituencies that they are ready to defend the people's project.

"... This was an unambiguous message that the MPs are solidly behind the MDC A led by the People's President Advocate Nelson Chamisa."