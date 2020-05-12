Rwanda: Karekezi in Talks With SC Kiyovu for Head Coach Job

Rwanda football great Olivier Karekezi has started talks with SC Kiyovu about becoming their next head coach to replace interim coach Emmanuel Ruremesha.

Should the deal materialise, Ruremesha would be the team's assistant coach while club legend Djabil Mutarambirwa will be demoted to second assistant coach.

Karekezi, the national team's all-time leading scorer at 25 goals, previously coached Rayon Sports for one month in 2017 - despite signing a two-year deal - after falling out with players and some senior members of the club administration.

Speaking to Times Sport on Monday, a source within SC Kiyovu management that preferred anonymity, confirmed that talks are underway between Karekezi and the club and they looked promising.

"The talks are still ongoing between the two parties. There is nothing substantial yet but they look promising," the source said. "Everyone (at the club) would wish to have Karekezi as our coach, his vast knowledge and experience in the game would be a valuable addition."

The former Kerekezi skipper holds a UEFA 'A License' he obtained in 2014 after he coached a youth team in Sweden.

During his brief stint with Rayon, he guided the Blues to two titles - the Agaciro Development Fund Cup and the Super Cup, both at the expense of bitter rivals APR.

He had taken over the club's hot seat from Djuma Masudi who surprisingly threw in the towel after leading Rayon to their 2016/2017 league title.

After playing for local giants APR for six years between 1998 and 2004, during which he won several titles with the army side, Karekezi embarked on his professional career journey where he featured for different sides in Sweden, Norway and Tunisia.

Fondly known as 'Danger man' during his playing days because of his spectacular scoring prowess, Karekezi rejoined APR for the 2011-12 season where he inspired them to a League-Peace Cup double, and claimed the league's golden boot with 14 goals.

He retired from international football in August 2013 having represented the country 53 times, including at the 2004 Africa Cup of Nations in Tunisia, before calling time on his career in December that year to focus on coaching.

