Zimbabwe: 1,500 Traders Share Single Toilet

Harare City Council should invest more in ablution facilities at its markets across the city, amid revelations that 1 500 traders operating at Mupedzanhamo flea market share a single toilet.

There are also no ablution facilities at the country's largest fresh produce market, Mbare Musika.

At Mupedzanhamo, the situation usually forces informal traders to relieve themselves in the adjacent Pioneer Cemetery.

A visit by our news crew at Mupedzanhamo prior to the lockdown showed that both women and men were taking turns to relieve themselves in the cemetery.

Mupedzanhamo chairman, Mr Charles Marufu, urged council to consider building toilets as the situation was appalling.

An unidentified woman who stays close to Mbare market pleaded for the construction of toilets to a Government and council delegation that was on familiarisation tour of Mupedzanhamo flea market and Mbare Musika.

She said traders were engaging in open defecation at her house due to lack of ablution facilities at the premises.

The team comprised of Ministers of Women's Affairs, Community, Small and Medium Enterprises Development Dr Sithembiso Nyoni and National Housing and Social Amenities Minister Daniel Garwe and Harare Mayor Herbert Gomba.