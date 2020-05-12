Zimbabwe: Sub-Standard Sanitisers Land Firm in Trouble

12 May 2020
The Herald (Harare)

Distributing and selling sub-standard sanitisers has cost Prochem (Pvt) Limited a $3 000 fine, even though the company said it had made the batch before standards were set with the advent of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The company initially appeared in court on Saturday represented by its head of sales and marketing John Nhari, charged for manufacturing non-standard personal protective material. After conviction the trial was adjourned to yesterday for sentence.

Magistrate Mrs Barbra Mateko yesterday fined the company $3 000 to be paid on or before June 30, and warned that failure to pay would see the company's property attached to raise the sum.

In mitigation, the company submitted that sanitisers were already in stock before the World Health Organization set new standards to ensure the product would kill the Covid-19 virus.

"The company had no intention to commit the offence as some of the sanitisers had already been manufactured before set standards were announced. The company also did not benefit from the offence since the sanitisers were confiscated by the police and the ones already on the market were recalled," the company's lawyer said.

Giving her reasons for the fine, Mrs Mateko said Prochem was supposed to halt the manufacturing of the sanitisers and proceed after meeting all the requirements.

Prosecutor Mr Desire Chidanire told the court that on 28 April at around 2pm, detectives from the CID anti-smuggling and anti-counterfeit unit received information that the company was manufacturing non-standard hand sanitisers.

Detectives proceeded to Prochem, who operate from Glen Eagles Road in Harare and seized 168x100ml bottles of a branded hand sanitiser before submitting samples the next day to the Standards Association of Zimbabwe for test. The hand sanitisers failed to meet the required minimum standard.

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: The Herald

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Tanzania's Avocados Go From Zero to U.S.$12 Million-a-Year Crop
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Ramaphosa Urges South Africans to Prepare for Year of COVID-19
WHO Speaks on Traditional Medicine Use for COVID-19
Ethiopian Troops in Somalia Admit to Shooting Down Kenyan Plane

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.