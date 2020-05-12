Zimbabwe: 25,000 Arrested for Disregarding Lockdown

At least 2 439 people were arrested over the weekend for defying national lockdown, bringing the total arrests made so far, to 25 601.

On Friday, police had arrested 23 162 people, but more were arrested over the weekend.

Most people were arrested for operating businesses without exemptions, unnecessary movements and for unsanctioned gatherings.

Others were arrested for not wearing face masks while in public places.

The majority of the offenders were fined, while others were sent to court.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi urged the public to comply with the lockdown measures.

"We are concerned with the increasing number of people who are defying the lockdown by engaging in various prohibited activities, including unsanctioned gatherings, opening of businesses without exemption and unnecessary movements.

"We urge people to comply with health regulations. People must take the directives and our messages seriously. Those who defy the law will be arrested," Asst-Comm Nyathi said.