Zimbabwe: Lockdown Restrictions Limit Zupco Capacity

STRICT adherence to social distancing guidelines has severely affected Zupco's carrying capacity under lockdown level 2 forcing commuters to wait for transport to and from work.

A survey conducted in Harare by The Herald on Friday revealed that commuters were spending more than two hours on average waiting for transport.

Zupco is the sole public transporter after Government implemented a raft of measures aimed at containing the spread of coronavirus, which included the banning of kombis and unregistered conventional buses from operating during the lockdown period.

The situation has since pushed the parastatal to cast its net wider and invite more operators to join the Zupco franchise.

Government has since eased the conditions to allow licensed private conventional buses to resume operations in towns.

Inter-city travel is still banned.

Zupco acting chief executive Mr Evaristo Madangwa conceded that they were struggling to effectively service the urban routes and were looking to double kombis under the Zupco franchise.

"We have 507 conventional buses and 500 commuter omnibuses (kombis),but they have not been enough to match the demand because the buses are not carrying to capacity.

Conventional buses are carrying 32 people per trip while kombis are managing nine," Mr Madangwa said.

He said negotiations with private transporters were already underway with changes to the biting transport shortages expected soon.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Coronavirus Zimbabwe Transport By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"We are working to add another 500 kombis and more conventional buses to ease the pressure on the fleet servicing passengers currently," he said.

Mr Madangwa said by end of next week the number of buses and kombis should have significantly increased.

The Zupco expansion strategy comes at a time when kombi operators have sent a distress call to Government saying they are suffering financial strain.

The operators have professed their willingness to compromise on numbers they carry to adhere to social distancing.

Greater Harare Association of Commuter Omnibus Operators, secretary-general Ngoni Katsvairo said they were willing to follow the precedent set by their South African counterparts.

"In South Africa, taxis (kombis) are carrying ten people and we are willing to do the same. Our members are struggling from this inactivity -- from operators to employees, as their source of income was cut," Katsvairo said.

There are fears that bringing kombis back without supervision can prove fatal as crews are known to chase profits aggressively.

However, GHACO said they were ready to work under monitored conditions.

"We are amenable to interventions by Government to see our members become part of the public transport system during this lockdown.

"Our members are registered, so they are under an obligation to follow the law," Katsvairo said.