South Africa: Dineo and Solo Release Special Wedding Footage On Their One-Year Anniversary

Can you believe celebrity "it couple" Solo and Dineo tied the knot a year ago?

The Langas said their "I do's" during a private ceremony and later gave fans an inside look into their special day in a three-part wedding special KwaKuhle Kwethu.

A year later, the couple launched a YouTube channel, and premiered the channel, with special footage from their big day.

Speaking about what the first year of marriage has been like, Solo says that it was all about learning to "respect the weight of the commitment."

According to Dineo, "nothing changed" as they have always been on this "frequency."

Dineo and Solo also spill some behind-the-scenes secrets from their big day, and dish on how things did not always go according to plan.

Source: Channel24