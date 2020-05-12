Cameroon: Limbe Autonomous Port - SW Chiefs, Fako CPDM Thank President Biya

The traditional rulers handed a motion of thanks to the Governor for onward transmission while CPDM elite marched and also forwarded a motion of thanks to President Biya.

South West Chiefs' Conference (SWECC) has expressed joy for the creation of the Limbe Autonomous Port. On Thursday May 7, 2020, SWECC President, Chief Mafany Njie Martin, led a delegation of Chiefs in the Conference Hall of the South West Governor's Office and handed to South West Governor Bernard Okalia Bilai a motion of thanks destined to the Head of State, Paul Biya. Chief Mafany told the press that Anglophones have been clamouring for the port for a long time. That the demand still came up on the table of the Major National Dialogue (MND) that ran from September 30 to October 4, 2019 in Yaounde. He sees the creation of the Limbe Autonomous Port as a fruit of the MND, reason why they expressed gratitude to the Head of State. He celebrated the employment and development that comes with the port. Okalia Bilai saluted the Chiefs for putting together their thoughts to thank the Head of State. That the infrastructure for the institution will need to be erected very soon and a safe environment is needed for that. He called on the Chiefs to collaborate with the administration and population to completely wipe out insecurity in the region. The Governor told the Chiefs that he expects to feel the joy of the Head of State's action in the entire region and it should be through peace and serenity reigning giving a conducive environment for businesses to thrive. On their part, the top brass of the ruling Cameroon People's Democratic Movement (CPDM) of Fako Division on Friday, May 8, 2020 in Limbe, handed a motion of thanks and a memorandum to the Senior Divisional Officer, Emmanuel Engamba Ledoux, to forward to President Paul Biya. The motion expressed the gratitude of the party officials to the Head of State for reorganising and approving the statutes of the Limbe Autonomous Port by Presidential decree of last 5 May. Meanwhile, an accompanying memorandum urged government to consider the appointment of sons and daughters of Fako to both managerial and staffing positions in the PAL. Earlier on May 5, 2020, the CPDM Central Committee leader for Fako's seven CPDM Sections Hon. Mojowa Lifaka who is also Vice Speaker of the National Assembly held a meeting in the Limbe One Council hall after which they staged a march from the hall to the Senior Divisional Office of Fako to hand the memorandum. Hon. Lifaka also used the occasion to plead to the youth who are still in the bushes to come out as this may be a great opportunity for jobs and businesses. She reminded that the special development programme for Anglophone Cameroon can only succeed with peace reigning.