Cameroon: Limbe Autonomous Port - SW Chiefs, Fako CPDM Thank President Biya

11 May 2020
Cameroon Tribune (Yaoundé)

The traditional rulers handed a motion of thanks to the Governor for onward transmission while CPDM elite marched and also forwarded a motion of thanks to President Biya.

South West Chiefs' Conference (SWECC) has expressed joy for the creation of the Limbe Autonomous Port. On Thursday May 7, 2020, SWECC President, Chief Mafany Njie Martin, led a delegation of Chiefs in the Conference Hall of the South West Governor's Office and handed to South West Governor Bernard Okalia Bilai a motion of thanks destined to the Head of State, Paul Biya. Chief Mafany told the press that Anglophones have been clamouring for the port for a long time. That the demand still came up on the table of the Major National Dialogue (MND) that ran from September 30 to October 4, 2019 in Yaounde. He sees the creation of the Limbe Autonomous Port as a fruit of the MND, reason why they expressed gratitude to the Head of State. He celebrated the employment and development that comes with the port. Okalia Bilai saluted the Chiefs for putting together their thoughts to thank the Head of State. That the infrastructure for the institution will need to be erected very soon and a safe environment is needed for that. He called on the Chiefs to collaborate with the administration and population to completely wipe out insecurity in the region. The Governor told the Chiefs that he expects to feel the joy of the Head of State's action in the entire region and it should be through peace and serenity reigning giving a conducive environment for businesses to thrive. On their part, the top brass of the ruling Cameroon People's Democratic Movement (CPDM) of Fako Division on Friday, May 8, 2020 in Limbe, handed a motion of thanks and a memorandum to the Senior Divisional Officer, Emmanuel Engamba Ledoux, to forward to President Paul Biya. The motion expressed the gratitude of the party officials to the Head of State for reorganising and approving the statutes of the Limbe Autonomous Port by Presidential decree of last 5 May. Meanwhile, an accompanying memorandum urged government to consider the appointment of sons and daughters of Fako to both managerial and staffing positions in the PAL. Earlier on May 5, 2020, the CPDM Central Committee leader for Fako's seven CPDM Sections Hon. Mojowa Lifaka who is also Vice Speaker of the National Assembly held a meeting in the Limbe One Council hall after which they staged a march from the hall to the Senior Divisional Office of Fako to hand the memorandum. Hon. Lifaka also used the occasion to plead to the youth who are still in the bushes to come out as this may be a great opportunity for jobs and businesses. She reminded that the special development programme for Anglophone Cameroon can only succeed with peace reigning.

Read the original article on Cameroon Tribune.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Cameroon Tribune. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Cameroon Tribune

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Tanzania's Avocados Go From Zero to U.S.$12 Million-a-Year Crop
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Ramaphosa Urges South Africans to Prepare for Year of COVID-19
WHO Speaks on Traditional Medicine Use for COVID-19
Ethiopian Troops in Somalia Admit to Shooting Down Kenyan Plane

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.