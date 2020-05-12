Cameroon: North West - Senator V.p, Nkeze Crusades Against COVID-19

11 May 2020
Cameroon Tribune (Yaoundé)

The Vice President of the Senate, Emilia Nkeze offers Covid-19 prevention kits for population to stay safe and embrace the reconstruction of the North West region.

Senate Vice President, Emilia Nkeze was cheered in Bamenda on May 7th, 2020 during a crusade against the Covid-19 pandemic where she mobilised the population to stay safe to be able to foster reconciliation and the rebuilding of the land of their ancestors. The Senate Vice President was in Bamenda with anti covid-19 prevention kits worth about FCFA3 million. Among the lot were 1,000 face masks, 100 specially designed hand washing buckets and hand sanitizers, cartons of savon and chloroquine kits. Beneficiaries who took home the life-saving gadgets featured the Covid-19 Solidarity Ward, Isolation and Treatment Centre of the Bamenda Regional hospital, some market women, hairdressers, women groups and above all, persons with special needs from Momo and Mezam Divisions. It was a rare moment with messages of gratitude from beneficiaries. The District Medical Officer for Batibo, Dr Ajabmoh Henry, the Head of the Solidarity Ward, Mercy Fundoh and other speakers hailed Senator Nkeze's offer of hygiene kits to reinforce the fight against the pandemic at a crucial time when the North West has moved from prevention to the treatment of many confirmed coronavirus cases. The D.O of Bamenda II Sub division, Tanyi Akwo Roquecegnol, was around with the blessings of the administration for the crusade which features Emilia Nkeze as a caring mother and the people's Senator, especially in tough times like this. Away from the covid-19 prevention campaign and inspired by the commitment of the government and some international partners to give the North West and South West regions a chance in economic recovery and social cohesion, Senate Vice President, Emilia Nkeze took time off to urge the population of the North West region to stay safe to be able to embrace the project to reconstruct the region which is in pains following the ongoing socio-political and security crisis. Emilia Nkeze, the opposition, SDF Senator and an illustrious daughter of the North West, is at a loss with the massive destruction of property, kidnappings and killings that have not helped matters for the development of the region. It is against this backdrop that she appealed for the region to stand by the reconstruction project towards a return to normalcy

