Cameroon: South West - COVID-19 Testing Centres Now Available

Alim Hayatou, Secretary of State in the Ministry of Public Health in charge of Epidemics and Pandemics inspected the facilities last week.

Two laboratories for the testing of Coronavirus specimens have been established in the South West Region specifically in Fako Division. They are the Laboratory for Emerging Infectious Diseases in the University of Buea and National Early Infant Diagnosis Reference Laboratory belonging to Cameroon Baptist Convention Health Complex in Mutengene. The Secretary of State in the Ministry of Public Health in charge of Epidemics and Pandemics, Alim Hayatou, inspected the state of preparedness of the two facilities last Thursday May 7, 2020. He also examined the Buea Regional Hospital COVID-19 treatment Centre, Middle Farms in Limbe COVID-19 treatment Centre and the Limbe Regional Hospital Treatment Centre. South West Regional Delegate for Public Health, Dr. Ebongo Zachues, explained that they are finalising the workability of the centres and they will certainly go operation this week. The availability of the testing centres in the region will drastically cut down the long journey of taking specimens to Yaoundé for testing with results taking between three to seven days to be available. Dr, Ebongo said the turnaround time in all the testing processes is six hours and those tested in the region should be sure of having their results in less than 24 hours. South West Governor Bernard Okalia Bilai presented to the Secretary of State, the balance sheet on the fight against COVID-19. His data showed that South West Region that the pandemic is presently only in two Divisions (Fako and Meme) of the South West and has registered 31 cases of COVID-19 by May 7, 2020. That five are in hospital, 10 quarantined, seven referred, six discharged and two treated. Unfortunately three deaths have been recorded so far. Alim Hayatou said that the fight against COVID-19 is a collective responsibility of all Cameroonians. He expressed satisfaction with the good job done by South West Administration to keep COVID-19 at minimal in the region. That the restrictive measures taken by the State have produced palpable results as he had observed in the field. He pleaded that people should continue respecting all the stated measures so that COVID-19 should be lay to rest in Cameroon.