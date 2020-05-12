Mauritius: No Active COVID-19 Cases in Mauritius

press release

There are no active cases of Covid-19 in Mauritius, following no new infection recorded during the last fifteen days. The number of positive cases registered has remained at 332 with 322 successfully treated patients.

The figures were released, this evening, in a communiqué issued by the Ministry of Health and Wellness.

Furthermore, as at date, 73 572 Covid-19 tests have been carried out, including 50 077 Rapid Antigen Tests and 23 495 PCR tests.

All 220 recently repatriated citizens are still under quarantine.

#ResOuLakaz #BeSafeMoris