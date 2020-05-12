Sudan: African Center for Human Rights Condemns Tribal Violence in Kassala

Khartoum — The African Center for Human Rights, based in Sweden, condemned in a statement the incidents of tribal violence in the states of South Darfur and Kassala.

The statement issued by the centers director-general, Dr. Abdul Nassir, has pledged to the government to speed up the demonstration of the state's prestige, praising at the same time the efforts of the efforts of the rapid support forces in putting an end to the conflict between the tribes in South Darfur.

The statement has called for the implementation of the same procedures in the state of Kassala, stressing that there are external and internal parties seeking to destabilize the country's security to achieve an agenda for weakening the regular forces, pointing to recent remarks of some leaders in the center on parties seek to create conflicts in order to implement plans of sedition in the center to undermine the transitional period

The statement indicated that the plan aims to weaken the country's social fabric, and spreading sedition among the tribal components, calling on the conflicting parties to exercise restraint and implement wisdom to miss the opportunity for conspirators, the statement also stressed the importance of completing the process of weapons' collection in all the states to contribute to the maintaining of security and stability in the country.