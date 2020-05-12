Sudan: 201 New Cases of Coronavirus Registered With Six Deaths

Khartoum — The Federal Ministry of Health, Sunday, has announced the registration of (201) new cases of infection with coronavirus, in addition to six deaths in the country.

(174) new cases were registered in Khartoum State, (15) cases in Sennar State, (10) cases in Gezira State, and one case in each of the states of Gedarif and Blue Nile.

The ministry revealed the death of (4) new cases in Khartoum, (one death) in Gedarif State, and (one death) in Sennar State.

According to the ministry the total number of cases of coronavirus infections since the beginning of the pandemic in Sudan has increased to (1365) cases, including (70) deaths.

The Ministry of Health announced the recovery of (30) cases in Khartoum State which bring total of number of people recovering to (149).

Thus, total number of coronavirus cases, since the beginning of the pandemic in Sudan, was (1149) cases in Khartoum State, (55) cases in Gezira State, (42) cases in North Kordofan, (32) cases in Gedarif State, (35) cases in Sennar State, (16) cases in South Darfur, (8) cases in Nahral-Neil State, (7) cases in the Northern State, (5) cases in North Darfur State, (5) cases in West Kordofan State, (2) cases in East Darfur State, (2) cases in West Darfur State, (2) cases in the White Nile State,), in addition to one case in each of Central Darfur, the Red Sea, Kassala and South Kordofan and Blue Nile States.

The Federal Ministry of Health urged the citizens to adhere to the application of the preventive measures represented in the (social distance, hand washing, the etiquette of sneezing and coughing) and adherence to the Health Emergency Law to stay at home and to go out only in the extreme necessity.

The ministry also urged the citizens to the immediate informing about suspicious cases to the number 221 for the Khartoum state and to the number 9090 for the reporting in all the states of Sudan.