Sudan: Sovereign, Ministers' Councils, and FFC Support De-Empowerment Committee

Khartoum — The Member of the Sovereign Council, Mohamed al-Faki Suleiman, has affirmed the Sovereign, Ministers' Councils and the Forces for the Declaration of Freedom and Change support to the de-empowerment committee.

In response to a question about differences among components' of the transitional government, he stressed that the government works as one body, and there are no differences among its components, adding, "There is of course a diversity of views, but the government remains working in harmony for the success of the transitional period."

Al- faki made statements to the Sudanese channel 24 last evening, dealing with a number of issues, Al-Faki stressed the issue , the work of the committee to remove the empowerment, and slow implementation of the matrix, he stressed that is due to the lack of completion of the structures of the civil authority, especially the Legislative Council and the appointment of civil governors, attributing this delay to the consultations with a number of parties, including the movements of the Armed struggle.

The member of the Sovereign Council expressed optimism over success of the transitional period, and the correction of the country's economic conditions, especially as the country has turned towards agriculture and industry, adding: "we aspire to create relations and partnerships with the international community on the basis of joint investment."

As for the progress of the peace process, Al-Faki indicated that it is proceeding well, attributing the delay on reaching peace agreement to the corona pandemic that swept the whole world and led to the postponement of reaching the desired peace.