Eritrea: Community Support to Disadvantaged Citizens

Asmara — Various administrative areas, associations and affluent individuals extended financial and material support to disadvantaged citizens in their areas.

According to reports, cooperative association of Algen Camp community and a national who wants his name to stay anonymous as well as owner of Royal Bar contributed a total of 30 thousand Nakfa and sanitation materials to disadvantaged families in their areas while four house owners decided that the 17 families renting their houses to live free of charge ranging from one to three months.

The Denden Camp community also distributed food items worth 42 thousand Nakfa to 42 families.

Similarly, residents of Merhano and Adi-Qe administrative areas extended food items and sanitation materials to needy families and five house owners decided that 23 families renting their houses to live free of rental payment ranging from one to two months.

The residents of Serejeka, Sembel, Mai-Temenai and Paradizo sub-zones, in the Central region also extended material and sanitation products to a number of disadvantaged citizens in their areas while house owners living inside the country and abroad decided that the families renting their houses to stay free of charge ranging from one month until the pandemic is fully controlled.

In related news various administrative areas in Dekemhare sub-zone and members of the Eritrean Defense Forces have extended financial and material as well as sanitation materials support to disadvantaged families in their areas.

House owners in the sub-zone have also decided a number of families renting their houses to live free of rental payment ranging from one to three months.