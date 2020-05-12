Eritrea: Announcement From the Ministry of Health

One patient has recovered fully after standard tests at the National Laboratory and was released from hospital today.

This brings the number of recovered patients to-date to thirty-eight (38).

The number of confirmed cases in the country to-date is thirty nine.

As underlined last week, the positive and preliminary achievements obtained so far reflect the effectiveness of the medical and other crucial measures and guidelines that have been pursued within the overall GOE strategy of prevention.

But this important milestone should not induce complacency. The grave threat of the pandemic has not been eradicated. We are not out of the woods yet.

In the event, we urge every citizen to continue to fully adhere to, and diligently implement, the GOE Guidelines in force until the ongoing task of detailed and comprehensive assessment to gauge the spread of the pandemic in the entire country with full certainty is accomplished.

Ministry of Health

Asmara

11 May 2020