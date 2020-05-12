Ghana: 4 Arrested in Bawku With 589 Wrappers 'Wee'

Zebilla — The police in the Bawku West District of the Upper East Region has arrested four persons with 589 wrappers of dried leaves suspected to be cannabis, popularly known as 'wee'.

The four, suspected to be dealing in narcotic drugs, are Rafui Mahamadu, 30; Simon Adabre, 18; Bilal Anambe , 25 and George Akansiak, 21.

Speaking to the Ghanaian Times in an interview here on Saturday, the Zebilla Police Commander, Superintendent Ahmed Adam Mahama, said the police had information that a group of young men were peddling and smoking substance suspected to be cannabis at Abuss Dam at Zebilla.

He said a combined team of the district police and some personnel from a formed youth group dubbed, "Operation Conquered Fist", stationed at Zebilla, moved to the crime scene where all the four suspects were found peddling drugs and were arrested.

The Police Commander told the Ghanaian Times that, apart from retrieving the 589 pieces of wrappers of dried leaves concealed in five separate black polythene bags, the team also found 40 packs of wrapping papers, a pair of scissors and smoking lighter also concealed in a bag.

He said one unregistered motorcycle and a bicycle were also retrieved from the suspects, adding that the police destroyed the hideout structure, where the suspects were peddling the drugs.

Supt Mahama said all the four suspects who were arraigned before the District Magistrate Court in Bolgatanga last week have been remanded into police custody.

He warned that his outfit would not relent in its efforts at apprehending all perpetrators of crimes in the area, especially those found terrorising the people in the district and its surroundings.

Whilst Supt Mahama commended those who provided the information leading to the arrest of the suspects, he entreated the general public to continue to provide the police with relevant information about criminal activities in the area, to help fight crime.