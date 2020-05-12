Ghana: Laryea Kingston Endorses Akonnor's Choice As Stars Coach

Former Ghana winger Laryea Kingston insists appointing Charles Kwablan Akonnor as coach of the Black Stars was the right decision.

The Ghana Football Association named C.K Akonnor as the new Head Coach after temporarily acting as assistant to Kwesi Appiah, who he eventually replaced in January.

Laryea played under C.K Akonnor and also worked with him during his days at the Right to Dream Academy, and believes the ex-Ghana captain has all it takes to lead the Black Stars.

"I think he has what it takes to coach Black Stars. I think it is a good choice. He played in the national team, he captained the team. He has been in the shoes before. I hope Ghana gives him a long term contract," Laryea told Joy Sports.

"I played under CK and I worked with him in Tamale during the renaming of the Aliu Mahama Stadium. We have worked at Right to Dream as well. I think Right to Dream Academy developed him. His relationship with players is amazing," he added.

Akonnor made his coaching debut with the senior national team despite assisting Kwesi Appiah in two games during the Nations Cup qualifier last November.