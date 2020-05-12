Ghana: 1st Lady Urges Pragmatic Interventions to Further Cause of Mothers ... As Ghana Celebrates Mother's Day

Ghana yesterday joined the rest of the world to mark Mother's Day in recognition of motherhood and the influence of mothers on the family and society at large.

Usually marked with special events like church services, musical concerts, luncheons, among others, to celebrate mothers, the situation was different this year due to the coronavirus pandemic resulting ban on social gatherings across the globe.

Rather, most people resorted to uploading of short messages, images and videos on social media as well as telephone calls and private visits to celebrate their mothers.

First Lady, Mrs Rebecca Akufo-Addo, in a message to commemorate the day, expressed the need for pragmatic interventions to further the cause of mothers as the world is faced with socio-economic impact of the virus.

"Whilst celebrating the contributions of mothers to the development of our society and nations, I also wish to use this opportunity to call on all stakeholders in the country and beyond to use this day as a day of reflection on the plight of mothers, particularly in this period of global health crisis occasioned by the outbreak of the deadly COVID-19 pandemic.

"Even as I recognise that the government of President Akufo-Addo has, and continues to roll out several mitigating measures to ameliorate the socio-economic impact of the COVID-19 protocols and in addressing the plight of mothers in general, I still believe that there is the need for more pragmatic interventions to further the cause of mothers in this part of our world," Mrs Akufo-Addo urged.

The First Lady acknowledged the invaluable contributions mothers play in maintaining the family and "making the world a better place for us to live in."

"Today is a day for recognising the inestimable support and love mothers have always given, not only to their biological children, but to the human race in general. Robert Browning was spot on when he posited that, "all love begins and ends with motherhood," she noted.

In separate interviews, some members of the public praised their mothers and other "mother figures" in their life for contributing to their success.

Mrs Adwoa Agyeman, who is now a mother of two, spoke highly of her mother and her sacrifices in seeing her through formal education as well as shaping her morals and principles in life.

"My mother juggled between many trades to raise me and three other siblings. I am now a super loving human being who has no option than to put people first, because she taught me never to let down people who depend on me."

"My mother taught me faith and prayer and there is nothing more special to me than that," says Ebenezer Dadzie.

"Motherhood is indeed one of life's greatest gifts and privilege and on this day, I pray for God's strength and blessing to her and all mothers," he said.

To Maame Akua, her heart was with all women who had suffered miscarriage, lost their children and had never had the opportunity to biologically give birth.

"You count as well, and we celebrate you for the immense role you played in society's development. Keep your heads up and the sun will soon shine on you," she cheered.