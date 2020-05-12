Ghana: Hearts Boss Moore Backs FA Plans for League

Hearts of Oak Managing Director, Frederick Moore has backed the Ghana Football Association (GFA) plans to make the Premier League independent of the FA.

The championship is currently run by the Premier League Management Committee of the FA, which replaced the Premier League Board (PLB) last year.

"I think that making the league autonomous is probably long overdue. Football has moved on and most of the leagues that we watch have autonomy."

"I think it is important that we follow good practice anywhere we can find one in the world. It will push the premiership to a different level. To make the premiership autonomous will possibly parachute it to a different level", he said.

The league is currently on suspension due to the coronavirus pandemic.