Sudan: Coronavirus - Governor of Sudan's El Gezira in Self-Quarantine

Wad Madani / Sheikan / Khartoum — The governor of El Gezira, Maj Gen Ahmed Sabir will go into quarantine at home after he had contact with a person who tested positive for coronavirus (Covid-19). 70 people have died of the disease so far.

The total number of coronavirus cases in El Gezira has increased to 45.

Sheikan locality in North Kordofan extended the closing of the markets for another week to limit the spread of coronavirus. The total number of coronavirus cases in North Kordofan has reached 42.

The Federal Ministry of Health announced yesterday that 201 new coronavirus cases were recorded. 174 of the new cases were registered in Khartoum, 15 in Sennar, 10 in El Gezira, and one in El Gedaref and Blue Nile state.

This brings the total number of cases in Sudan to 1,365, of whom 70 have died and 149 recovered.

The Ministry of Health advises the people to adhere to social distancing and wash their hands regularly. They must follow the guidelines of the ministry and leave home only when necessary.

