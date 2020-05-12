Sudan: Armed Robberies and Kidnapping in Darfur

Kerni / Kereinik / Nierteti / Kadugli — Gunmen on horses opened fire during an armed robbery on the road between Kerni and Nierteti in Jebel Marra, Central Darfur, on Saturday. Abdelmumin Mousa was killed instantly.

Adam Okar told Radio Dabanga that the gunmen took SDG 5,700 ($104) from the victim's body.

A group of gunmen stole SDG 27,500 ($500) from passengers of a commercial vehicle that was on its way from Nierteti to Omdurman on Saturday. The vehicle driver, his assistant, and a passenger were injured.

Gunmen kidnapped three farmers, including a woman, from their farms in Bari Valley in Kereinik in West Darfur yesterday morning. The victims are Maysoon Fadul, Khamees Mousa, and Ramadan Ismail, who is a resident of Sese camp for displaced. He came to Bari Valley to farm the land.

According to sources in Kereinik the kidnapping is a retaliation as the police captured alleged cattle rustlers, who are accused of stealing cows in the area.

Four unknown gunmen robbed mobile phones from patients of the Doctor Abeer Health Centre in El Geneina, capital of West Darfur, on Saturday.

According to witnesses who spoke to Radio Dabanga the attackers wounded several patients and their companions before fleeing. They also grabbed a vehicle on the streets at gunpoint.

South Kordofan

Saeed Mohamed was wounded during an armed robbery on his house in El Soug district in the centre of Kadugli, capital of South Kordofan.

Witnesses from the district told Radio Dabanga that the house was stormed by three gunmen at 9 pm on Saturday.

The gunmen threatened Mohamed and his brothers and tried to take their mobile phones. Mohamed and his brothers resisted and the attackers shot Mohamed in his right hand.

* USD 1 = SDG 55.1375 at the time of publishing this article. As effective foreign exchange rates can vary in Sudan, Radio Dabanga bases all SDG currency conversions on the daily middle US Dollar rate quoted by the Central Bank of Sudan (CBoS).

