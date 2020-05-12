Sudan: Armed Robberies and Kidnapping in Darfur

11 May 2020
Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Kerni / Kereinik / Nierteti / Kadugli — Gunmen on horses opened fire during an armed robbery on the road between Kerni and Nierteti in Jebel Marra, Central Darfur, on Saturday. Abdelmumin Mousa was killed instantly.

Adam Okar told Radio Dabanga that the gunmen took SDG 5,700 ($104) from the victim's body.

A group of gunmen stole SDG 27,500 ($500) from passengers of a commercial vehicle that was on its way from Nierteti to Omdurman on Saturday. The vehicle driver, his assistant, and a passenger were injured.

Gunmen kidnapped three farmers, including a woman, from their farms in Bari Valley in Kereinik in West Darfur yesterday morning. The victims are Maysoon Fadul, Khamees Mousa, and Ramadan Ismail, who is a resident of Sese camp for displaced. He came to Bari Valley to farm the land.

According to sources in Kereinik the kidnapping is a retaliation as the police captured alleged cattle rustlers, who are accused of stealing cows in the area.

Four unknown gunmen robbed mobile phones from patients of the Doctor Abeer Health Centre in El Geneina, capital of West Darfur, on Saturday.

According to witnesses who spoke to Radio Dabanga the attackers wounded several patients and their companions before fleeing. They also grabbed a vehicle on the streets at gunpoint.

South Kordofan

Saeed Mohamed was wounded during an armed robbery on his house in El Soug district in the centre of Kadugli, capital of South Kordofan.

Witnesses from the district told Radio Dabanga that the house was stormed by three gunmen at 9 pm on Saturday.

The gunmen threatened Mohamed and his brothers and tried to take their mobile phones. Mohamed and his brothers resisted and the attackers shot Mohamed in his right hand.

* USD 1 = SDG 55.1375 at the time of publishing this article. As effective foreign exchange rates can vary in Sudan, Radio Dabanga bases all SDG currency conversions on the daily middle US Dollar rate quoted by the Central Bank of Sudan (CBoS).

Radio Dabanga's editorial independence means that we can continue to provide factual updates about political developments to Sudanese and international actors, educate people about how to avoid outbreaks of infectious diseases, and provide a window to the world for those in all corners of Sudan. Support Radio Dabanga for as little as €2.50, the equivalent of a cup of coffee.

Read the original article on Radio Dabanga.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Radio Dabanga. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Radio Dabanga

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Tanzania's Avocados Go From Zero to U.S.$12 Million-a-Year Crop
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
WHO Speaks on Traditional Medicine Use for COVID-19
Ramaphosa Urges South Africans to Prepare for Year of COVID-19
Ethiopian Troops in Somalia Admit to Shooting Down Kenyan Plane

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.