Namibia Makes Tremendous Coronavirus Recovery

11 May 2020
New Era (Windhoek)

Two more Namibians who tested positive for coronavirus have recovered from the disease, bringing the total number of recoveries to 11 in the country.

This means, out of 16 confirmed cases recorded so far, only five are still active and no death as a result of the Covid -19 illness.

Namibia did not record any positive case in the last 35 days, making it one of the best if not the only country in the world to have this record.

Health minster Dr Kalumbi Shangula in a statement yesterday said case 9 has fully recovered, this follows another recovery announcement of case 10 he made on Saturday. "We will however continue to monitor her as she is in an environment with high risk of exposure," Shangula said in reference to case 9.

The minister revealed that 84 Namibians returned from South Africa by air on Saturday, of which 36 came from Cape Town and 48 from Johannesburg. Seven of the 84 citizens were quarantined in Windhoek due to identified vulnerable conditions while the remainder are quarantined in various quarantine facilities in the regions at the government expense.

Shangula stated that government has made substantive investments in the prevention of the pandemic, as it believes that it is cheaper to prevent the disease than to treat it.

He observed that the Covid-19 situation in the world is not showing any signs of levelling off despite Namibia making good progress. "Europe and Americas regions continue to lead both in terms of the number of cases and the number of deaths. The same trend is observed in Africa where South Africa continues to lead both in the number of cases and deaths." The health minister pointed out that despite a relatively stable condition in Namibia, the country could not afford to relax its guard. "The world is a global village despite the fact that the borders are closed." To this day, 1 543 people were tested for Covid-19, with 33 of these tested Saturday. There were 1 070 people in quarantine, where 615 were discharged, bringing the total number of quarantined people to 455.

Total contacts stand at 242.

