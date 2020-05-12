Liberia: Opposition Figure Condemned for Saying 'Liberians Need Ak-47s Not Rice'

Monrovia — Mr. Manikpake Dumoe, a staunch supporter of the Council of Patriots says Liberians do not need rice from the government during this COVID-19, rather, the "poor in Monrovia need AK-47s so our leaders can take us seriously".

His statement which is not being taken lightly in some quarters has been condemned strongly and brings to memory similar threats from General Power who was rebuked for publicly saying he would raise a "Kru Defense Force for the protection of President Weah".

Mr. Tarplah Davis was also denied a post as Deputy Defense Minister for Operations after he threatened to shoot protestors who may move on his property during a mass protest organized by the Council of Patriots early this year.

Dumoe's comment has also attracted the attention of the House of Representatives Chairman of the Judiciary Committee, Cllr. J. Fonati Koffa, who said "While we acknowledge and agree with the admonishing of the US government on press freedom in the age of coronavirus, we are equally alarmed by dangerous speech coming from the leadership of the opposition about AK47. We just need to watch the level of violence propagated by the Sierra Leone opposition. The primary duty of the government is the security of its citizens and protection of its borders."

Cllr. Koffa who represents District 2 in Grand Kru County is also on record for condemning General Power who he threatened war against anyone who stands against President George Weah because he is from Grand Kru.

According to Rep. Koffa, while he is not a national security expert, he believes Dumoe owes the public explanation on his comment on social media.

However, speaking to FrontPageAfrica on the matter, Mr. Dumoe said he did not literally mean guns when he said "AK-47s". He said he only used "AK-47s" as a metaphor.

He said, "Our people need to resist the CDC's attempt to pacify with rice". Dumoe informed FrontPageAfrica via messaging app, WhatsApp, that there is the need for Liberians to push for answers around the government's inability to provide proper safety nets.

He insisted that his comment was an expression of his concern over the CDC government's refusal to learn from history.