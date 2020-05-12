Tanzania: Govt to Improve Food Crops, Fruits, Soil Research

Dodoma — The government is set to improve food crops, fruits and soil researches through the Tanzania Agricultural Research Institute (TARI) as part of efforts to enhance productivity.

The researches will be conducted at the Ministry of Agriculture Training Institute - MATI-Mubondo in Kigoma Region, TARI-Kihinga and TARI-Ukiliguru.

Currently, soil researches at national level are conducted at TARI-Mlingano in collaboration with other institutes such as TARI-Ukiriguru, Uyole, Seliani and Naliendele.

However, TARI-Tumbi is finalising a process to start offering similar research services.

In a written response to Kasulu-South MP Daniel Nsanzugwanko (CCM), the Ministry of Agriculture said the move geared towards boosting the production food crops, fruits and a number of cash crops, including invention of improved seedlings of oil palm.

The legislator was also expressed concern over a shortage of trainers at MATI-Mubondo Institute which apart from offering training it conducted research on improved seed varieties for food crops and fruits.

"The researches will be conducted depending on the availability of funds. Various agricultural researches are also conducted at our 14 agricultural training institutions that are under the Ministry of Agriculture's Department for training, extension services and research," the ministry stated.

The government said MATI-Mubondo Institute had been tasked to offer diploma and degree courses as well as regular training to farmers in Kigoma Region, especially those engaging in the cultivation of maize, beans, sweet potatoes, cassava, vegetables and oil palm.

Students undertaking long-term courses are trained in soil quality improvement as well as various ways of protecting the soil and making sure it doesn't lose its original quality for improved productivity and sustainable farming.

The ministry noted that between 2018/19 and 2019/20 fiscal years, MATI-Mubondo Agricultural Institute had been provided with three trainers.

The government also repaired the institute's infrastructure to improve a learning environment.