Liberia: Judge Reaffirms Commitment to Professional Duties

The Judge assigned at the Sexual Offenses Division of the 9th Judicial Circuit Court in Gbarnga, Bong County, George Katakpah has reaffirmed the court's commitment to the discharge of its professional duties.

Speaking at the opening of the May Team of Court in Gbarnga, Judge Katakpah says the rule of law will jealousy be guided in the discharge of his duties without fear or favor in the county.

He reveals that the court is the last place of hope for man on earth, noting that it is imposed upon them as judges and lawyers, the sacred responsibility to ensure that individuals' rights to life, liberty and pursuit of genuine happiness is respected and protected at all times in the court system of Liberia.

Judge Katakpah uses the occasion to caution everyone, including magistrates, to use the law as their guide post in the protection of the rights of those who appear before them, seeking justice.

He adds that during his confirmation hearing before the Liberian Senate, he committed himself before man and God to be fearless and courageous in the discharge of his functions and duties as judge in line with the law.

"We made a vow to shield ourselves from undue political influences in the performance of duties as judge. We again today, May 11, 2020 recommit ourselves before the people of Bong County to remain on course as stated above," Katakpah says.

"I however regret to inform you of the inability of his Honor Judge A. Blamo Dixon, Assigned Circuit judge who is unable to be with us today. In the same vein, Judge Boima Kontoe is still in foreign parts; hence his inability to be present here today," Judge Katakpah continues.

Meanwhile, there are 68 criminal cases on the docket for this May Term of Court in Bong County.

Also speaking, Gbarnga City Mayor Madam Lucia Herbert laudes Judge Katakpah for his appointment as presiding Judge of the Sexual Offenses Division of the 9th Judge Circuit Court in the County.

Madam Herbert cautions Judge Katakpah to be careful on the issuing of land deeds to people, adding that it should not be based on friendship because they are facing problems in the county when it comes to the issuing deeds.

According to the Gbarnga Mayor, some unscrupulous individuals have organized criminal cartels in Bong County to prepare fraudulent land deeds to harass peaceful citizens there.