Liberia: Man Arrested for Killing Fiancée in Bong

Bong — Police in Gbarnga, Bong County have arrested, charged and sent to court a 42 - year - old man Yarkpawolo Doyea for allegedly murdering his fiancée Kermi Kollie, aged 40, in the vicinity of Janjay Town, Electoral District #2. According to John Kellenso Flomo, Commander of the Crime Services Division of the Liberia National Police Bong Detachment, suspect Yarkpawolo Doyea, on Thursday, 30 April, flogged victim Kermi Kollie on their farm on grounds that she had insulted him.

Flomo tells journalists that victim Kermi was later pronounced dead on 5 May, days after suspect Doyea had flogged her.Mr. Flomo says reliable sources told the police during their investigation that suspect Doyea was always in the habit of beating on victim Kermi.

After the discovery, Commander Flomo says a 15 - man jury was quickly ordered to observe the lifeless body of the victim, with the findings detailing that suspect Doyea allegedly strangled victim Kermi, resulting in her untimely death.

For his part, suspect Doyea denies commission of the crime, but admits to flogging victim Kermi. The accused argues that Kermi did not die because of the beating she received at his hands."I beat her, it's true. But I can't believe that she died as a result of the beating," he says.

Meanwhile, suspect Doyea has been charged with murder according to Section 14.1 of the New Penal Code of Liberia and sent to court for trial in the county.

This is the second case of a man murdering his wife in less than three weeks in Bong County alone.

Recently , the police in Bong County charged and sent to court a 52 - year - old man identified as Jacob S. Nyumah with murder and aggravated assault for allegedly killing his 38 years old wife Fatu Yarkpah in Mansasu Town, Salala District in Lower Bong County.

Defendant Nyumah allegedly shot his wife with a single Barrow gun on grounds that she was having an affair with another person in the town.

According to reliable sources, victim Yarkpah and her husband Jacob were having serious misunderstandings prior to her death on the night of 26 April.This paper gathered that Jacob had allegedly been threatening to kill victim Fatu due to his belief that she was in the constant habit of having love affairs with an individual that he (Jacob) only identifies as Mark.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with this paper in the county at the police station, defendant Nyumah admitted to the commission of the act, but stated that it was done due to frustration.He said victim Fatu had earlier on threatened to leave him for another man, a situation he described as unbearable.

According to a report, after shooting victim Fatu Yarkpah, he (Jacob) fled into the bush while victim Fatu was rushed at the C.H. Rennie Hospital in Kakata, Margibi County, where she was pronounced dead by doctors.