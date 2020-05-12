Nigeria: COVID-19 - Kano Extends Lockdown By One Week

12 May 2020
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Agency Report

The Kano State government has extended the lockdown in the state by a week to contain the spread of coronavirus in the state.

The Commissioner for Information in the state, Muhammed Garba, made this known in a statement issued on behalf of the government late Monday.

It said the action became imperative after due consultations with the federal government and 'key stakeholders' in the health sector.

The government said the measure was aimed at further reducing person-to-person contacts, considered as one of the major ways the disease was being spread.

It acknowledged the consequences of the measure on the public but called for patience and support as the battle against the pandemic continued.

It further called on the public to continue observing strict personal hygiene measures through regular hand washing, use of face masks and social distancing.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Kano has 666 confirmed cases of COVID-19, with 571 active and 32 deaths.

As per the update of the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), the state had discharged 63 persons as at 11:45 p.m. of May 11, 2020.

A week ago, the state relaxed the lockdown order by allowing residents to move freely on Mondays and Thursdays, from 10 p.m. to 4 p.m. every week.

The aim of the relaxation was to allow people make some shopping to cope with the Ramadan period amidst the lockdown. (NAN)

